Suspects in Mississauga store robbery seen on video smashing their way out after owner traps them inside

A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.

Footage of the Nov. 17 robbery obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the owner of Pure 10, James Latini, unlocking and opening the door for a man in a mask wearing a red puffer jacket and shorts.

The man then briefly looks around as he enters the store while still holding the door lever. When he turns around as three people walk up to the store, Latini tries quickly closing the door, but the man prevents him, allowing the three inside.

"I noticed three other guys starting running from over there so I tried to shut the door but they just pushed me out of the way," Latini said in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

All four go around the store, grabbing as many shoes and clothing on display as possible.

At the same time, Latini walks out of the store, looking back as his store is being robbed. Before fleeing, the owner locks the front door from the outside.

One of the suspects sees what Ladini just did and alerts others that they’ve been locked in.

Another then takes out what appears to be a hatchet from his bag and breaks the front window. Carrying stolen merchandise, the suspects exit through the smashed window.