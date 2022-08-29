Suspects in Pride Week assault identified, including 2 minors: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say all suspects wanted in connection with an unprovoked assault during Pride Week have been identified, and at least two of them are minors.

Police gave an update on the incident Monday morning, confirming a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are among the suspects.

Authorities credited some of the investigation's progress on public tips that came in after police released surveillance video of the attack.

“I don't have a specific number but I can tell you they were fruitful and we were quickly able to identify (the suspects),” Const. Jason Doucette said, adding one tip came from a suspect's family member.

“I’m not surprised, you have a look at this video it’s very compelling and if I saw a loved one on there, it would be uncomfortable but I would bring the family member forward and that’s what happened in this case."

Doucette said police are still working to confirm the ages of some suspects, but that the young offenders will be dealt with under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No arrests have been made and Doucette said they are still waiting to speak with the suspects and hear “their side of the story.”

Investigators said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 31 outside a convenience store on Commercial Drive near 10th Avenue.

In the surveillance video shared by police, a man can be seen exiting the store. As soon as he does, a group of five people – three men and two woman – approaches. One woman throws a drink at the victim, and the three men soon surround him, punching and kicking him before leaving him on the side of the road.

Police said the victim stopped at the convenience store to buy a drink after celebrating Pride Week events downtown, adding that there was "a brief verbal confrontation" between the victim and another man waiting in line shortly before the attack.

It's unclear whether the verbal confrontation inside the store was related to the attack that happened outside. The victim suffered cuts and bruises in the incident, police said.

The suspects were previously described as three men who appear to be in their 20s. One was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, as well as black shoes that had orange markings. The other two were wearing white T-shirts and dark-coloured shorts, with white shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call 604-717-9209 or to email hate.crimes@vpd.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Ian Holliday