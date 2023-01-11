iHeartRadio

Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial


image.jpg
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects, Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are now scheduled to go on trial. They have pleaded not guilty.
