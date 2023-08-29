Suspects in Sharif Rahman's homicide case urged to surrender

As the City of Owen Sound continues to mourn the passing of Sharif Rahman, a beloved community member and local business owner, following a violent assault by three patrons earlier this month, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff released a letter urging the suspects to come forward.

The letter reads in part, "The greater community has come together in support of the Rahman family in a tremendous show of solidarity, but Canada, and all of us, can do more. There has been much speculation on the motives of the three men involved in the assault on August 17th, including whether they are locals to our region or possibly visitors. It doesn't matter. The terrible fact is that Sharif is no longer with us, and our community has lost a valued member.

I write this letter as a plea to those responsible. Do the right thing. Turn yourselves in to the police. Personally, I am confident in our law enforcement agencies, and you will be caught and held responsible. However, you have the opportunity to do the right thing and accept the consequences of your actions."

Police say the hunt for the three men is ongoing.

Detectives are looking for witnesses or video from the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

Police are looking to identify the suspects, described as three Caucasian men.

The first man is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He wore a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair, which is longer on top. He wore an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Both are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Police say the third suspect has curly hair and wore shorts and a T-shirt. He may be in his late 40s to mid-50s.

They believe the suspect vehicle is a grey or blue 2000s-model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 519-376-1234 or via email. Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.