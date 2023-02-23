Suspects in stolen wheelchair face possible drug-trafficking charges in View Royal, B.C.

Two people were arrested Monday after police say they were found riding in a stolen wheelchair while carrying a variety of weapons and drugs, including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Mounties from the West Shore RCMP's bike patrol unit were on the Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal, B.C., around 10:30 a.m. when they encountered a man and a woman in a wheelchair that belongs to Victoria General Hospital.

While arresting the suspects for possession of stolen property, the officers uncovered a variety of unknown pills and drug-trafficking paraphernalia in addition to the cocaine.

In a statement Thursday, police said they also uncovered a knife and a collapsible baton. Both suspects were under court-ordered conditions barring them from possessing weapons, the RCMP said.

The man and woman were released from custody and a drug-trafficking investigation is still underway.

"This is exactly the sort of proactive drug and property crime enforcement that our bike patrol unit was designed to address," Cpl. Don Gaven of the West Shore RCMP bike unit said in a statement.

"Our unit patrols the West Shore year-round, rain or shine, keeping our trails and community safe."