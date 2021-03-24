Investigators are looking into a shooting and carjacking in Georgina on Monday shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue.
Officers say they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
They say three suspects were seen leaving the area. Police learned the suspects went to a nearby gas station where they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint.
The suspects are described as Black men with medium builds, who were all wearing surgical masks and hoods.
The vehicle is a grey Toyota SUV that police have yet to find.
Investigators ask anyone with dash cam video or who may have seen anything to contact them.
The investigation is ongoing.