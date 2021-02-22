Police in Guelph are investigating after someone broke into an apartment building and stole three televisions on Saturday.

According to a news release, the building's superintendent called police at about 9:40 a.m. Surveillance video showed that two male suspects had pried open the front door of the building on Paisley Road at about 4:30 a.m.

From there, police said they went to the basement and took things from a leisure room, a gym and other common areas in the building.

The stolen good include three televisions ranging in size from 32 inches to 65 inches, an LG sound bar speaker, an e-bike, two bicycles and a mobility scooter.

Officials said the suspects loaded the stolen items into a dark grey Dodge Caravan that had its licence plates covered.

Police describe first suspect as being about six feet tall. He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up over a green camouflage jacket, green pants, a camouflage baseball cap, black-and-white gloves and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male standing about six feet tall. He was wearing a black-and-red jacket, a black hoodie, black pants, a black toque and white-and-black Nike running shoes. He was also wearing a black-and-white face covering and red-and-white gloves.

Police said he was also carrying a black duffel bag and a brown-and-white checkered backpack.

Officials are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.