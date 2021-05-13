Suspects remain at large after shooting in Sault Ste. Marie, fled APS and OPP takedown

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said a vehicle has been seized after shots were allegedly fired on Poplar Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an emergency call about gunfire in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m. May 11.

Sgt. Chris Thibodeau, of the Garden River detachment of Anishinabek Police Service (APS), told CTV News that his officers were asked by Sault police to be on the lookout for a certain vehicle involving an armed individual connected with an incident that evening in the city.

When an APS officer spotted a vehicle that fit the description at a gas station in the east end of town a while later, he called for backup. When officers with the Ontario Provincial Police arrived, they attempted a high-risk takedown of the vehicle and its occupants.

Thibodeau confirmed the images circulating social media of an officer at a gas station with his gun drawn was part of the high-risk takedown. He said the suspects got into their vehicle and left the gas station without anyone discharging any weapons. No one was injured in the interaction.

The suspects headed back toward town and the APS and OPP followed, he said, but the pursuit was called off by the provincial communications centre due to a concern for safety and jurisdiction.

"Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle at a business in the 0-100 block of Trunk Road but it fled the area at a high rate of speed," city police said in a news release Thursday morning. "Sault Ste. Marie police officers were able to locate the vehicle on May 12 in the 600 block of MacDonald Avenue and it was seized."

The alleged gunfire has been determined to be a targeted act and not random, as the people involved know each other, police said.

Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police, told CTV News the person believed to be responsible for the shooting is still at large.

"A suspect has been identified and officers are actively looking to locate them," Louttit said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.