Suspects riding ATV shot 4-year-old girl: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP alleges that a four-year-old girl was shot by two suspects riding around on an ATV in Norway House on Tuesday.

Mounties first responded to the incident on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot coming from an ATV.

Officers went to the area and were told that a four-year-old girl, who was standing outside a home, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that they saw two people riding on an ATV in the area at the time of the shooting.

While police were on the scene, they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers came to the scene, and after conducting neighbourhood inquiries, police identified two suspects.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy at his home. He was taken into custody.

Officers are still searching for a 19-year-old male suspect.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.