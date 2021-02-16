Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a telecommunications store in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store in Waterloo Town Square around 2:25 p.m. According to police, two men went into the store and brandished handguns, forcing staff into a room.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and fled in a vehicle waiting on Erb Street.

They're described as Black men wearing masks. Police say they were dressed in black, and one was wearing a coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.