Suspects snatch cash and a computer during alleged robbery in Conrich, Alta.

Police are investigating after they say a pair of men, one of whom was armed with a pistol, robbed a store in the hamlet of Conrich.

Strathmore RCMP were alerted to the incident, at the Conrich Gas Plus, at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

They say two men entered the establishment, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed quantity of cash as well as a computer before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

RCMP police dog services attended the scene, but the suspects have not been located.

They are described as:

Suspect #1

Caucasian;

Slight build and height and;

Wearing a red patterned coat over a grey striped hoodie and green and black pants.

Suspect #2

Caucasian;

Medium build and height and;

Wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a red and white bandanna mask.

Police say the suspects were driving a red Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery or the suspects involved please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3969 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.