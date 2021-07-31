iHeartRadio

Suspects snatch cash and a computer during alleged robbery in Conrich, Alta.

Strathmore RCMP are seeking to identify these two men, believed to be connected to an incident in Conrich, Alta. (Supplied)

Police are investigating after they say a pair of men, one of whom was armed with a pistol, robbed a store in the hamlet of Conrich.

Strathmore RCMP were alerted to the incident, at the Conrich Gas Plus, at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

They say two men entered the establishment, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed quantity of cash as well as a computer before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

RCMP police dog services attended the scene, but the suspects have not been located.

They are described as:

Suspect #1

  • Caucasian;
  • Slight build and height and;
  • Wearing a red patterned coat over a grey striped hoodie and green and black pants.

Suspect #2

  • Caucasian;
  • Medium build and height and;
  • Wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a red and white bandanna mask.

Police say the suspects were driving a red Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery or the suspects involved please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3969 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

