Suspects sought after 2 robberies near New Westminster SkyTrain Station

One man was stabbed repeatedly and another was attacked with bear spray during two recent robberies committed days apart near the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, according to police.

There's no indication the robberies are connected, and authorities are searching for individual suspects with different descriptions in connection with each incident.

The latest robbery happened early Saturday afternoon near the parkade at The Shops at New West. The victim was robbed by a stranger and stabbed in what authorities described as an "unprovoked attack."

"There are no apparent connections between the victim and the assailant," Sgt. Justine Thom of the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The victim fled into a bus and was tended to by first responders before being taken to hospital.

The suspect in that incident is described as a white man "standing no more than 5'7" in height," between 20 and 39 years old, with short hair and a medium build. Authorities said he was wearing a white jacket with black accents and a black backpack at the time of the robbery, and might be in possession of a dark-coloured suitcase.

Thom asked anyone with information on the robbery and stabbing to come forward.

"Considering the time of day that this occurred, we believe there may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police," she said.

The previous robbery took place outside a restaurant on the evening of Jan. 17. Authorities said the victim was approached by a man who asked for his jacket then sprayed him in the face with bear spray.

Witnesses found the victim inside a grocery store on Carnarvon Street, where he was pouring milk on himself to ease the burning sensation.

The suspect in that incident is described as a tall Indigenous man who was wearing black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black jacket. He was accompanied by a woman.

Neither of the individuals knew the victim, authorities said.