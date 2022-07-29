Suspects sought after Abbotsford woman robbed, dragged by vehicle: police
Police in Abbotsford have released suspect photos after four men allegedly robbed a woman and dragged her by their vehicle last week.
In a news release Friday, Abbotsford police said officers responded to reports of a street robbery that unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of McCallum Road on July 20.
The 40-year-old victim reported being robbed by four unknown men wearing dark clothing, all of whom are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.
"The suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim," said Sgt. Paul Walker in the release.
"During this altercation, the victim was dragged a short distance by the suspect's vehicle."
The suspect's vehicle is described as an "older model" two-door grey Honda Civic.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225.
-
Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.