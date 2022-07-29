Suspects sought after Abbotsford woman robbed, dragged by vehicle: police

Police in Abbotsford have released suspect photos after four men allegedly robbed a woman and dragged her by their vehicle last week.

In a news release Friday, Abbotsford police said officers responded to reports of a street robbery that unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of McCallum Road on July 20.

The 40-year-old victim reported being robbed by four unknown men wearing dark clothing, all of whom are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

"The suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim," said Sgt. Paul Walker in the release.

"During this altercation, the victim was dragged a short distance by the suspect's vehicle."

The suspect's vehicle is described as an "older model" two-door grey Honda Civic.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225.