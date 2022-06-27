Suspects sought after double stabbing sends two men to hospital: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man.

Mounties say they were called to the incident at around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to a home on Sagemace Street to find two men lying on the ground outside, in need of medical attention.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers say an initial investigation found a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of a home. Police say it may have started as a robbery of a woman walking on the street. Other people found out and arrived at the home where the fight ensued.

Police say Wilfred James Chartrand, 18, and Carson Richard, 20 are being sought by police.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.