Suspects sought after double stabbing sends two men to hospital: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man.
Mounties say they were called to the incident at around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to a home on Sagemace Street to find two men lying on the ground outside, in need of medical attention.
Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Officers say an initial investigation found a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of a home. Police say it may have started as a robbery of a woman walking on the street. Other people found out and arrived at the home where the fight ensued.
Police say Wilfred James Chartrand, 18, and Carson Richard, 20 are being sought by police.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.
-
Ford defends decision to name nephew minister of multiculturalismOntario Premier Doug Ford is defending his decision to name his nephew minister of citizenship and multiculturalism.
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in VictoriaA man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.