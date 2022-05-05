Suspects sought after man thrown headfirst onto downtown CTrain tracks, left unconscious

Calgary police are hoping to identify two people believed to be responsible for an unprovoked attack on a downtown CTrain platform last month that left the victim lying unconscious on the tracks.

The incident happened at the City Hall station just before 8 p.m. on April 18th.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, had just entered a shelter on the platform when two strangers, a man and a woman, approached him.

"The man grabbed the victim and threw him from the platform onto the train tracks headfirst," said police in a Thursday news release. "The suspects then fled the area."

Transit officers called EMS, who took the victim to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say although they've followed up on a number of leads, they haven't yet been able to identify the man's attackers.

As such, investigators have released photos of the suspects in the hopes of learning who they are.

The man is described as being approximately 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, with a slim build, short dark hair with dark stubble on his face. He was wearing a brown bomber-style jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

The woman is described as being approximately 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, with a slim build. She was wearing a red hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident, the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.