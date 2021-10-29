Suspects sought after several fires in downtown Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock police have released surveillance video after a garbage fire that they say is one of several in the downtown area in October.

Two suspects were seen on video appearing to light a garbage fire in the area of Museum Square around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Emergency crews were called in after the fire was put out by a passerby.

Earlier in the month, police say they responded to three separate fires in Museum Square over a two-and-a-half hour period starting around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Police say patrols and surveillance of the area have been increased.

Officials are asking for the public's help to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.