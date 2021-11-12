Suspects sought after shooting in Newmarket
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Newmarket Friday evening.
It happened at an address on Main Street South just before 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they located two victims, one suffering from gunshot wounds while the other had injuries not related to the shooting.
Police did not immediately say the nature of the second victim’s injuries.
The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers are searching for two suspects who fled the area in a black Ford Mustang.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-830-0303 ext. 7100.
