Suspects sought after string of break-ins in Kamloops: RCMP

Mounties are searching for suspects in connection to a series of break-ins in the Kamloops area earlier this week.

According to the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP Detachment, three break-ins occurred early Tuesday morning in Kamloops, Savona, and Skeetchetsn.

Each break-in involved suspects wearing high visibility vests or jackets and investigators believe the incidents could be related.

"We are releasing images captured at two of the locations in hopes that someone recognizes, or had recent dealings with anyone they think could be one of the suspects," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Wednesday.

"Maybe you work at a business, even one out of town, and have surveillance video that captured people who could be these suspects — you never know what could help further the investigation," added Evelyn.

The first incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when a commercial location in the 7100 block of the Trans Canada Highway in Savona had its storage unit broken into and items stolen.

Surveillance video from that break-in captured an image of a man in a high visibility vest breaking into the storage unit.

An hour later, a commercial location in the 6900 block of the Trans Canada Highway was broken into.

Mounties describe the suspects in that report as "two males wearing high visibility jackets or vests, with the hoods up, and face masks on."

A Hurley logo could be seen on the pant leg of one of the suspects.

The pair is believed to have fled the area in a white or light-coloured quad cab pickup, with stolen items, including cigarettes.

"Several hours later, RCMP officers were called to assist CN Police with a break-in that occurred in one of its buildings overnight. What was taken from that location is still under investigation," said Evelyn.

Anyone with information or who can help identify a suspect, is asked to contact Tk'emlups RCMP at 250-314-1800.