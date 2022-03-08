Suspects sought after teen robbed at knifepoint in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects who allegedly robbed a teenager at knifepoint last week.

In a news release Tuesday, police say the victim was approached by two other youth when walking home from school in the area of 6th Street and 3rd Avenue at approximately 3:30 Friday afternoon.

"One of the youth pointed a knife at the victim and demanded he hand over his jacket and backpack," says Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release. "The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene."

One of the suspects is described as a white male, between 16 to 18 years old, with brown hair, freckles and a slim build. He was wearing a grey sweater at the time.

The second suspect is described as a white male, also between 16 to 18 years old, with a heavy build and wearing a red and grey sweater.

"Our officers are speaking with businesses in the area and looking to collect CCTV footage," says Kumar. "This victim did the right thing and told someone he trusted about what had happened."

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact police at 604-525-5411.

Police are also asking any parent or guardian who finds an Air Jordan jacket or a Superdry backpack in their home that does not belong to anyone in the household to come forward.