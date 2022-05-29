Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the shopping centre at approximately 7:50 p.m. for reports of a fight inside the building, officials told CTV News.
They say a "verbal altercation" had taken place between two groups of youths in the food court and, during the incident, one of the males involved pulled out what appeared to be a firearm out of a backpack.
Police say he pointed it at the group then later fled the scene.
The weapon, which was determined to be an actual firearm, was recovered from a recycling bin by mall security.
Police also attended the scene and arrested a number of suspects outside the mall. Once officers reviewed security footage of the incident, they were determined to not be involved and were released.
A man and a woman are now being sought, but police have not released their descriptions so far.
No one was injured in the incident.
