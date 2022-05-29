iHeartRadio

Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre

image.jpg

Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the shopping centre at approximately 7:50 p.m. for reports of a fight inside the building, officials told CTV News.

They say a "verbal altercation" had taken place between two groups of youths in the food court and, during the incident, one of the males involved pulled out what appeared to be a firearm out of a backpack.

Police say he pointed it at the group then later fled the scene.

The weapon, which was determined to be an actual firearm, was recovered from a recycling bin by mall security.

Police also attended the scene and arrested a number of suspects outside the mall. Once officers reviewed security footage of the incident, they were determined to not be involved and were released.

A man and a woman are now being sought, but police have not released their descriptions so far.

No one was injured in the incident.

12