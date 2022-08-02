Suspects sought following break-and-enters at Orillia business

Police in Orillia are seeking help identifying multiple suspects involved in two separate break and enters at a local business.

Orillia OPP was called to a business in Westridge Place on July 31, shortly after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, police say the back door was smashed in by rocks.

Then, on Aug. 1, police were called to the same business around 5:00 a.m. When they arrived, the suspects had smashed in the front door and ransacked the store.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the individuals to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.