Suspects sought following home invasion, robbery: LPS

London police are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in the downtown core on Monday and assaulted an occupant with a baseball bat, before stealing cash and drugs.

According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, three male suspects forced their way into a residence located in the area of William Street and Adelaide Street North, while in possession of weapons.

Police said one of the males was observed to be carrying a handgun, while the others were in possession of a knife and a baseball bat.

The suspects attempted to tie up two of the occupants, but were unsuccessful. One of the victims was struck by the baseball bat.

Police said cash and drugs were stolen from the residence and the suspects fled to a nearby vehicle.

London police were then contacted.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.

The three suspects are described by police as:

Male, white, approximately 6’2”, slim build, wearing a ski mask and goggles Male, white, approximately 6’0”, slim build Male, white, approximately 6’0”, slim build

The investigation is in its early stages and is being handled by the LPS Street Crime Unit.

London police said more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).