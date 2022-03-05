Suspects sought in armed robbery at Chestermere drug store

Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.

Officials say police were called to the business, located on Marina Drive, after an incident that occurred at about 8:50 a.m.

"Two suspects entered the business and approached a pharmacy staff member with a firearm and demanded prescription pharmaceuticals. The suspects fled before obtaining the items and before fleeing the store an altercation took place with staff, resulting in one staff member suffering minor physical injury," police said in a release.

Both women then fled the store on foot.

They are described as:

Suspect 1

Female;

Dark complexion;

Approximately 157 centimetres (5'2") tall;

Approximately 59 kilograms (130 pounds);

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and pyjama pants; and

Carrying a black/yellow hand bag.

Suspect 2

Female;

Dark complexion;

Approximately 157 centimetres (5'2") tall;

Petite build;

Brown eyes;

Black hair; and

Wearing a sweater with the word "Roxy" on it, a purple/pink cap and pyjama pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP by calling 403-204-8777.

"If you believe to know the suspects whereabouts, do not approach and call 911."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.