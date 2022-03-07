Suspects sought in armed robbery outside Airdrie's Genesis Place

Police in Airdrie are searching for suspects after an armed robbery outside Genesis Place.

RCMP say it happened at the building's pool entrance at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"A male was standing outside the entrance when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Two males got out of the back seat of the car, threw him to the ground, punched him and then bear sprayed him," said a Monday news release.

The attackers took the victim's wallet and drove off in a white four-door Mazda.

Police say the vehicle was driven by a woman with brown hair, and a second woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

Investigators are searching for two other suspects.

The first is described as being approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall. He was wearing black pants, black shoes, a maroon sweater, a red NY 49 hat and had a red bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall. He was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black sweater with a white symbol on the back, a black hat and a pink bandana.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.