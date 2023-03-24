Suspects sought in Kamloops shooting that left man with serious injuries: RCMP

Mounties are searching for suspects after a shooting in downtown Kamloops early Friday morning left one man with serious injuries.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to the 800 block of Battle Street just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

"Upon arrival, investigators discovered an insecure residence along with signs that at least one firearm had been discharged," Mounties said in a news release Friday.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Authorities said they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

"While the investigation is in its infancy, some of the persons involved are known to police and early indications suggest that this is an isolated incident," Sgt. Troy Durand said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 250-828-3000.