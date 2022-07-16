Suspects sought in Norway House homicide

A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.

Mounties say it was around 11:45 p.m. when they responded to reports of a stabbing in the Niskaview area of Norway House Cree Nation.

They say an 18-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with several suspects. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While officers were at the hospital, a second stabbing victim– a 17-year-old man– was also brought in with serious injuries.

Police believe the 17-year-old was involved in an altercation with the same suspects when he was stabbed. Police say it happened near the first incident.

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in this investigation. Anyone with information should call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.