Suspects steal cart of groceries, brandish knife at employee before being arrested: Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack Mounties say two people were arrested over the Easter long weekend after they reportedly stole a cart of groceries and threatened a store employee with a knife.

Police said they were called at about 11 a.m. Saturday about a robbery that had just happened at a store on Eagle Landing Parkway, north of Highway 1.

"The report involved a man and woman who allegedly left a supermarket without paying for a cart of groceries," said Cpl. Mike Rail in a news release.

"When challenged by an employee the man allegedly pushed the employee and brandished a knife before the pair packed the groceries into a silver Pontiac Sunfire and drove away."

When officers arrived at the store, they identified a vehicle and suspects and gave descriptions to all police patrolling the area. About an hour later, an officer spotted the vehicle near Vedder and Promontory roads and two suspects were arrested.

"The immediate response of RCMP front line officers, together with timely collection and dissemination of the vehicle and suspects descriptions were key to the arrests," Rail said.

Michael Knipstrom, 42, and Jennifer Hunink, 41, were both charged with theft under $5,000. Knipstrom was also charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, police said.

Both were released from custody ahead of future court dates.