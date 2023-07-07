Suspects steal electronics, cash while residents sleep: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have released video and images of suspects they’re looking to identify in connection to a break-and-enter investigation in Waterloo.

Police said two suspects entered a residential building on Albert Street near Hickory Street West at around 3 a.m. on June 29.

The suspects gained access to the building by picking the lock and entered the unit while the residents were sleeping, police said in a release.

Police said the suspects stole electronics and cash from inside the residence.

In a video posted on Waterloo regional police’s Twitter account, you can see two men wearing backpacks enter and leave the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigators are looking to identify the two individuals pictured in connection to a Waterloo break-in.



