Suspects steal more than $10,000 in tools, damage construction site in Chatham
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in where more than $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a home under construction.
Officers responded to an address on Lacroix Street in Chatham on Sunday in regard to the break and enter.
Police say sometime over the weekend, an unknown suspect or suspects forced open a basement door into a residence under construction.
Numerous tools were taken and police say the suspects caused a lot of damage to the home while inside.
Between $10,000 to $15,000 worth of tools were taken.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const.
Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87333. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
