Suspects steal vehicle after arranging viewing from online sale

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle was stolen from a victim who had set up a sale meet up online.

Officers were called to the area of Overlea Drive and Westmount Road West around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim had arranged the meeting after posting their 2018 Toyota Corolla for sale online.

The suspects allegedly stole the vehicle and fled the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.