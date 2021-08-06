Suspects stealing SUVs from Scarborough driveways overnight: police

Toronto police are warning Scarborough residents about a string of vehicle thefts targeting specific SUV models.

Police say a number of vehicles have been stolen in Scarborough in recent weeks and more than half of all the vehicles were a Lexus RX350, Toyota SUVs, or Honda CR-V models.

The vehicles, police say, are often taken from residential driveways overnight.

Investigators have also released security camera video of the suspects breaking into vehicles and reprogramming new, blank key fobs.

Police are offering tips to owners in the area to help protect their vehicle from theft, including parking in a garage, putting a club on the steering wheel, covering the VIN number on the vehicle’s dashboard, adding tracking or an additional security system to the vehicle, and leaving the key fob as far away from the front door as possible.