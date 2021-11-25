Suspects still at large in two Timmins homicides

Two homicides have taken place in Timmins in the past two months and as of yet, police have no suspects in either case.

“Both these matters remain under investigation by the criminal investigation division here at the Timmins Police Service," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

"The investigations are proceeding I’m told at a healthy pace. Nothing has been ruled out."

On Sept. 23, police responded to a triple shooting in Schumacher at an apartment complex on Father Costello Drive where one man died.

On Wednesday last week, police responded to a homicide on Mountjoy Street South, where a male victim was found at an apartment unit. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Police said post-mortem results have not come in yet, preventing police from releasing the cause of death.

Depatie said investigators have been working diligently on both cases but few details can be shared.

“The investigation certainly isn’t at a standstill," he said.

"I can assure the public of that. This is a concern for the general public; it’s a cause for concern for your local police service as well. We’re eager to locate the persons responsible and the investigation is moving in that direction.”

Depatie said police believe these are isolated incidents. Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.