Suspects use prybar to break into downtown Guelph mailboxes
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Guelph police are appealing to the public for information after two people allegedly broke into 20 mailboxes at a downtown Guelph apartment building, stole several pieces of mail and caused at least $2,000 in damage.
Police say video surveillance shows two people entering the downtown apartment building around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Police say they used a prybar to damage the mailboxes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7318.
