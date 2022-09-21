Suspects used weapons to force entry into home, threaten family: Abbotsford police

A daytime home invasion in Abbotsford left a family shaken over the weekend, local police say.

Police said they were called at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a home invasion that had just happened on Fraser Highway near 270 Street.

According to police, three men used weapons to force their way into the house, "threatening family members inside." The men fled the area before the victims called police.

"Thankfully no family members were harmed, but they were incredibly shaken by this incident," Abbotsford police said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers, members of the police dog service and the forensic identification unit all went to the scene and the major crime unit has since taken over the investigation.

Few details were provided about a possible motive, but police said they believe the incident was targeted.

The three suspects are described as white men ranging in height from 5'8" to 5'10".

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken that day is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.