Suspects wanted after more than $5K in perfume stolen in Orangeville
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are looking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with thefts of over $5,000 in high-end perfume from drug stores in Orangeville.
Provincial police are investigating shoplifting at two Shopper Drug Mart stores on May 12 and May 13.
Police say the suspects are a man and woman, both South Asian, in their late 20s or early 30s.
The woman has black hair with a slim to medium build and wore blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a black jacket and a black shoulder bag.
The man has a heavy build and beard and wore black pants, a black hat and a grey zip hoodie.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
