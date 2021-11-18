Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Beeton, Caledon
Police are trying to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Caledon and Beeton.
Officers with the Caledon and Nottawasaga OPP detachments are investigating two robberies that occurred at a gas station and convenience store just half an hour apart on Wednesday morning.
Police say two suspects wearing face masks and dark clothing went into a gas station on Airport Road near Old Church in Caledon armed with weapons and demanded cash and cigarettes.
They say the same two individuals demanded cash from a Main Street convenience store half an hour later in Beeton.
Police say they took off from both robberies in a grey Honda CRV with the license plate BXRK050.
According to OPP, the vehicle was reported stolen from Brampton earlier this month.
Police say no one was injured in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 or Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.
Alternatively, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody HarrelsonA Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.