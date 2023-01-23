Suspects wanted in connection with armed home invasion in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for two suspects in connection with a home invasion that happened in Liberty Village in November that sent one victim to the hospital with “life-altering” injuries.

The incident happened on Nov. 30, at around 8:45 p.m., in the King Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

Officers say the victim was getting into their car in the underground parking lot of a condominium on Liberty and Dufferin streets.

Two armed male suspects – both wearing ski masks at the time – allegedly blocked the victim's vehicle with their own, police said.

The suspects then got inside the victim’s car, allegedly pointed a gun at them, then handcuffed the victim and placed a ski mask on their head.

The suspects took the victim to their condo, and when they saw another tenant inside, police said they also handcuffed the other tenant. Both victims were forced to stay in a bedroom in the unit, police said.

Officers allege the suspects “ransacked” the unit, and took all valuable items into duffle bags they had brought with them.

A third victim went to the condominium with another person and confronted both suspects. Police said the suspects shot the victim three times before taking off with their duffle bags.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery. While they survived, police say their injuries are “life-altering.”

TPS shared security footage of the incident, where two people can be seen wearing dark clothing from head-to-toe, periodically running through the hallway before taking the elevator down.

An intensive investigation led by TPS’ Hold Up Squad, 14 Division Primary Response Officers, and Forensic Identification Services identified one of the suspects as 28-year-old Boaz Frimpong.

Frimpong is wanted for various charges, including attempted murder, forcible confinement, and robbery with a firearm.

He is described by police as being six-foot-one, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is considered armed and dangerous. If Frimpong is found, police urge not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Investigators are still looking to identify the second suspect in connection to the armed home invasion.

Police describe the second suspect as male, Black, with a heavy build and standing at about five-foot-ten to six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, dark face covering, and a pair of black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.