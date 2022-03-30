Suspects wanted in connection with pharmacy robberies in York Region
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing drugs and money from pharmacies in York Region.
According to investigators, three Black men wearing dark clothing robbed a drug store in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Drive in Newmarket around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
They say the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.
Roughly half an hour later, police got a call about another robbery at a pharmacy on Rutherford Road in Vaughan, west of Jane Street.
Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle with a quantity of drugs.
"The employees were not physically injured during either of the incidents," police stated in a release on Wednesday.
York Regional Police did not provide security images from either location of the alleged robberies.
Instead, police issued a reminder about how important it is to maintain and update video surveillance equipment.
" Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings," police said.
The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.