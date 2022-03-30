Suspects wanted in connection with pharmacy robberies in York Region

Police are looking for three men accused of stealing drugs and money from pharmacies in York Region.

According to investigators, three Black men wearing dark clothing robbed a drug store in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Drive in Newmarket around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Roughly half an hour later, police got a call about another robbery at a pharmacy on Rutherford Road in Vaughan, west of Jane Street.

Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle with a quantity of drugs.

"The employees were not physically injured during either of the incidents," police stated in a release on Wednesday.

York Regional Police did not provide security images from either location of the alleged robberies.

Instead, police issued a reminder about how important it is to maintain and update video surveillance equipment.

" Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings," police said.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers.