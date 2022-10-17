Suspects were asleep at the wheel, drugs in plain sight, firearm found

Two people have been charged after police in Sault Ste. Marie responded to reports of people sleeping in a running vehicle.

In a news release Monday, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said they approached the vehicle in the 1000 block of Peoples Road around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival officers observed (a suspect) asleep in the driver seat of the running vehicle and (a second suspect) asleep in the front passenger seat,” said police.

“Officers also observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.”

Police woke the two suspects and they were arrested.

A search of the accused in the passenger seat found a firearm tucked in their wristband, which was determined to be a handgun-style pellet gun.

As a result, a 29-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Police subsequently searched the vehicle and located a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The 18-year-old driver has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.