Suspects who stole boots wear them back to scene of the crime: police
A Guelph couple who allegedly stole boots from a Silvercreek Parkway North shop walked back into the same location a week later wearing the boots.
In a release by the Guelph Police Service, an employee of the store called police Wednesday at approximately 10:20 a.m. to "report two suspects from an earlier shoplifting incident were inside the store" and "both were wearing them at the time" of the call.
Police reportedly found the woman inside another business and, during her arrest, officers found fentanyl, brass knuckles, and someone else's identification.
The 33-year-old has been charged with possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a weapon, possessing identity documents and two counts of breaching probation.
Police are still looking for the male suspect. He's described as "a black male who was wearing a black coat and tan Timberland boots and carrying a red backpack."
-
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport getting millions for upgradesThe Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is getting $5.3 million in new federal funding, the government announced on Thursday.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health ordersRegina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
B.C. to spray pesticide on Vancouver Island to combat invasive mothsB.C.'s Ministry of Forests is planning to spray a pesticide over three areas of Vancouver Island this spring, in an effort to manage Lymantria moths.
-
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths ThursdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house partyYork Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPPA 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Precision Drilling reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue up 46% from year agoPrecision Drilling Corp. says it lost $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of $37.5 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 46 per cent.
-
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protestersDonations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.