Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy

Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.

Police were called to a plaza near the intersection of Highland Road West and Westmount Road around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspects entered the pharmacy holding knives and stole cash and narcotics.

They then fled in a white vehicle driven by a third person. The vehicle was last seen on Highland Road West heading toward Fischer-Hallman Road.

No one was hurt, but the sight of several police cruisers in the plaza was still shocking for some.

“Of course I am very scared why the police are here,” witness Firas Alhjaali said.

Members of the forensics team could be seen going in and out of the pharmacy Friday morning.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing all black with a black backpack and mask.

The second suspect is described as a brown man in his early 20s, five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black shirt and a black hoodie.