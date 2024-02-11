Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69

A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.

“West Parry Sound OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) stopped this vehicle going 178 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone,” said police in a social media post.

“Not only was this driver speeding, but they also had a suspended licence.”

As a result, the 58-year-old from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving and driving while under a suspension.

“Along with a court date, this driver was given an additional 30-day licence suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.”

Last year, OPP officials in northern Ontario said following a pause during the pandemic stunt driving in the region is again on the rise.

“Make it to your destination alive,” said the OPP.

“Please slow down and drive safe.”

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Court-imposed penalties for stunt driving may include a fine of up to $10,000, a driver’s licence suspension of up to three years and/or up to six months in jail. In Ontario, drivers face a minimum first-time fine for stunt driving of $2,000 upon conviction.

Stunt driver caught going almost DOUBLE the speed limit on #Hwy69. #WestParrySoundOPP stopped vehicle going 178 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. Not only was this driver speeding, but they also had a suspended licence. Additional #30DayLicenceSuspension & #14DayVehicleImpound ^sl pic.twitter.com/7olYkr6wXf