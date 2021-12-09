Suspended driver blows over 3x legal limit with beer cans 'overflowing' in vehicle

A motorist accused of being intoxicated following public complaints about "erratic" driving blew over three times the legal blood alcohol limit, police say.

According to police, the driver was heading west on King Street in Caledon Tuesday afternoon when police received the call.

Shortly after, they say RIDE unit officers intercepted and stopped the vehicle near Coleraine Drive and Harvest Moon Drive.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Caledon OPP says the accused was driving under suspension for two recent impaired driving arrests and showed signs of impairment.

Police say the vehicle was overflowing with partially full and empty beer cans that spilled out onto the road as the passenger-side door was opened.

The 58-year-old Oshawa driver faces a slew of impaired-related charges, including using plates not authorized for the vehicle, driving with cannabis readily available, and failing to apply for a permit to become the vehicle owner.

Police had the driver's licence further suspended for an additional 90 days.