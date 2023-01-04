Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69

Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers with the OPP’s Nipissing West detachment "conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling 146 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, French River," police said in a news release Tuesday."The driver was also found to be a suspended driver.”

A 30-year-old from Kitchen-Waterloo, Ont., is speeding 1-49 km/h over the posted speed limit and driving under a suspension.

In addition to the charges, the vehicle was impounded for seven-days at the owner’s expense, police said.“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said in a tweet about the incident.

#NipissingWestOPP charged a 30 y/o person for speeding and driving while under suspension on #Hwy 69, #FrenchRiver. The vehicle was impounded for 7-days at the cost of the owner. #SlowDown and #DriveSafe. ^rl pic.twitter.com/KzdqPsZldk

The accused was released with a provincial summons, with a court date of Feb. 7 in Sudbury.