Suspended driver charged following two-vehicle crash in Timmins

A 26-year-old resident of Kapuskasing has been charged in connection with an Aug. 30 collision in Timmins involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV.

Timmins police said the crash took place around 5:20 p.m. on Algonquin Boulevard East near the intersection of Highway 655.

"The investigation reveals that the driver of a passenger vehicle rear-ended an SUV, resulting in minor injuries to the driver of the SUV," police said in a news release.

"A significant amount of traffic congestion occurred in the immediate area as a result of the collision while EMS and other first responders attended the scene."

The 26-year-old is charged with following too closely, driving while prohibited, two counts of driving while suspended, driving unaccompanied with a G1 licence and failing to surrender permit.