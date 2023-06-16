Suspended driver charged in collision that sent vehicle into a creek in Barrie

Tow truck operators were tasked with removing a car that had gone off the road and down an overgrown embankment into a creek after a two-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie.

The crash happened on Mapleview Drive East at Welham Road Thursday evening.

It took the crew two trucks, teamwork and some special maneuvering to pull the vehicle from the murky water.Officials say the driver was able to get out safely.

Police say a vehicle travelling east on Mapleview Drive struck another car turning left onto Welham Road, causing it to go into the creek at the southeast corner of the intersection.No one was reported injured.

Police charged a 38-year-old man with driving under suspension and careless driving.