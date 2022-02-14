Suspended driver charged with impaired driving in Sturgeon Falls

A 54-year-old suspended driver has been charged with impaired driving, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

The suspect was pulled over Feb. 12 on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls.

"While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired," police said in a news release.

"The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing."

The suspect was charged with driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in the bloodstream and driving while suspended.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 3 in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued both a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.