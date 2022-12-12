Suspended driver clocked going 99km/h over limit with open liquor in car: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police near Orangeville say a young man is accused of speeding while driving under suspension with open liquor in the vehicle.
Dufferin OPP says the 20-year-old man was travelling 179 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone in Amaranth Township.
The OPP says the accused pulled into a parking lot "in an attempt to avoid police."
The officer allegedly found the alcohol in the vehicle and discovered the driver had a suspended licence.
He was charged accordingly and faces a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
