Suspended driver faces 5 counts of impaired driving at police R.I.D.E. check
Staff
CTVNewsBarrie.ca
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with five counts of impaired driving during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check.
Police say as the vehicle passed through the checkpoint on Main Street East in Southgate Township, the officers noticed an open container of alcohol and indications of possible impairment when talking with the driver.
The motorist was arrested and taken to the police station for further testing.
Along with impaired driving offences, the 41-year-old man from Southgate Township was charged with operation while prohibited under the criminal code, driving while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
