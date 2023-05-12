Suspended driver faces multiple weapons-related charges after stopping for R.I.D.E. check

A R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Shelburne netted several weapons and drug-related charges for an Owen Sound motorist accused of driving with a suspended licence.

According to provincial police, officers at the Owen Sound Street and Main Street checkpoint late Thursday night stopped a vehicle and launched a drug-related investigation after speaking with the driver.

Police say officers seized two pellet guns, two prohibited knives, and drugs during the investigation.

They charged the 32-year-old driver with multiple offences, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapons, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, possessing methamphetamine, and driving under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.