Suspended driver faces multiple weapons-related charges after stopping for R.I.D.E. check
A R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Shelburne netted several weapons and drug-related charges for an Owen Sound motorist accused of driving with a suspended licence.
According to provincial police, officers at the Owen Sound Street and Main Street checkpoint late Thursday night stopped a vehicle and launched a drug-related investigation after speaking with the driver.
Police say officers seized two pellet guns, two prohibited knives, and drugs during the investigation.
They charged the 32-year-old driver with multiple offences, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapons, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, possessing methamphetamine, and driving under suspension.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.
-
Oilers look to break trend vs. Golden Knights in Game 5Heading into Game 5 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to do something neither team has been able to do in their best-of-seven series.
-
Alberta wildfires on Friday: New emergency alerts issued as hot temperatures set inNew emergency alerts were put in place Thursday night as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.
-
How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon manSaskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.
-
NDP leader waiting to see 'fine print' before endorsing Calgary Flames arena dealAlberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says there is too much hidden fine print for her to endorse a $1.2-billion deal to replace the aging Saddledome with a new arena for the Calgary Flames.
-
-
Vancouver Island boy battles rare and painful diseaseSimon Hoskins loves playing sports. The whip-smart 6-year-old B.C. boy's favourite is hockey.
-
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girlMcDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
-
'It’s a big deal': Virgin Radio morning host to ride in 2023 Tour de RockThe Canadian Cancer Society's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is entering its 26th year and organizers are starting the season off by announcing the 2023 team.
-
Production resumes at Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine after underground fire in AprilThe Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton has resumed operations after an underground fire in late April prompted inspectors to stop production.